North Vancouver RCMP say they believe a driver was impaired when she crashed into a business in the 900-block of West 1st Street and flipped her vehicle on April 25. (Photo courtesy of North Vancouver RCMP)

Driver refuses breath test after crashing into North Van business, flipping vehicle

Police believe impairment was a factor

North Vancouver RCMP say they believe a woman was impaired on Tuesday afternoon (April 25), when she crashed her vehicle into a building and flipped it onto its side.

The woman in her 40s was driving along West 1st Street around 4:30 p.m when she smashed into a business, reversed into a parked car and then flipped her own vehicle onto its side.

When police arrived on scene they immediately suspected the woman may be impaired and asked her to do a breath test, but she refused. She’s now facing a charge for failing to complete the test and has been suspended from driving for 90 days.

Neither the woman nor anyone inside the business were injured, but police say the building was significantly damaged.

In B.C., drivers who are caught impaired can be suspended for one to 90 days and fined $600 to $4,060. Jail time, mandatory rehab and vehicle impoundment are other possibilities.

