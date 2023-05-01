Draft report for Bell Slough restoration pinpoints need for better flow, water quality

Community open house for the Bell Slough Study will be on Zoom on May 4, 7 to 9 p.m.

The ecological restoration of Bell Slough will likely never mean having a “flowing river” run through it.

Chilliwack council received a draft report from Stantec consultants at the last council meeting on the feasibility of improving Bell Slough water quality which will improve habitat, vegetation, and wildlife sustainability.

Cut off from the Fraser River since the turn of the 20th century, the report said the slough located on Fairfield Island has limited hydraulic connectivity, multiple blockages, and low-dissolved oxygen, according to the April 18 report to council.

“The fundamental issue is poor water quality.”

Director of Engineering Kara Jefford explained that some water manages to pass through the driveway blockages but it will “take time to build connectivity,” with voluntary driveway crossing updates.

The $60,000 Bell Slough study investigated ways to improve the flow and water quality in Bell Slough by making hydrological and operational changes.

Without adequate oxygenation levels, the water is inhabitable for fish. There’s a lack of shade, and acidic conditions, algae bloom and non-native plant competition allowing invasive species like yellow flag iris to dominate, according to the draft report.

Options range from closing the flood control box during freshet, or pumping water into the slough from other sources other than the Fraser River.

Other possibilities are water aeration, livestock barriers, and water quality monitoring.

A virtual open house is set for May 4 with details below.

During the council meeting, Coun. Chris Kloot asked how it was decided, and if it were possible to tweak the flood-box closing schedule at freshet time “to let the water come up and flush the line.”

Jefford said one of the recommendations was reviewing the pumping levels.

Coun. Jeff Shields said it was “wonderful” to have a plan in place, and he’s eager to see what staff would come up with.

Unless something can be done about the eight driveways blocking connectivity, they’re all just “swimming upstream” like a salmon, said Coun. Bud Mercer.

“I think we’ll make some gains,” Jefford predicted about the culvert installation work that will start at McSween and then move toward the Camp/Nelson slough.

“However we’re not going to have a flowing river through there as long as it’s disconnected from the river,” she said, noting it will only “incrementally improve.”

If one day an owner of one of those properties comes in for a building permit, it will also be requested that they add a new culvert to the driveway crossing.

Mayor Popove noted that farmers have the Right to Farm Act as protection but wondered if the city had the ability to require something like cattleguards to be installed.

When the topic of nutrient management came up Coun. Kloot said: “I am not going to say there’s not bad actors out there, because there are,” but is “not” being talked about “are the leaching septic fields” from some properties on the slough.

“Farmers are easy targets but there are other things at play as well.”

Local residents, and members of Friends of the Slough, as well as Watershed Watch Salmon Society, participated on a project that saw yellow flag iris seedpods removed from Bell Slough, as well as a treeplanting effort after a bout of intense heat resulted in a fish die-off incident.

A Community Open House for the Bell Slough Study will be held on Zoom on May 4, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For anyone wanting to attend the open house virtually, here is the Zoom link:

https://chilliwack.zoom.us/j/81428066143?pwd=Z0I0UEVINXk5Q3FRYzRzT0FXcVFFZz09

