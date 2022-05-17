Dozens of kittens and one ewe rescued from abandoned Surrey property

The BCSPCA says 59 cats and kittens, as well as one ewe, were rescued from a property in the Cloverdale over the weekend. (BCSPCA photo)

The BC SPCA says 59 cats and kittens, along with one ewe, were rescued from an abandoned property in Cloverdale over the weekend, and officials are appealing for donations to help with their care.

According to a news release posted to the society’s website, the animals were taken into care on May 13 and 14.

“The conditions in the home were extremely unsanitary, with large amounts of feces piled throughout the house and smeared on multiple surfaces, urine-soiled carpets and furniture, piles of garbage, flies and mounds of hoarded items,” Eileen Drever, senior officer for protection and stakeholder relations for the BC SPCA, said in the release.

“It was challenging for our animal protection officers to navigate in the home due to the amount of garbage and debris.”

Drever added that the cats, found inside the home, were excessively thirsty.

“There was no water visible, and the cats immediately crowded around the bowls of water and food our officers put down,” she said.

The domestic short-haired felines range in age from a few days to approximately seven years old, and are suffering from medical issues ranging from upper respiratory infection, bloody diarrhea, limping, dehydration and emaciation.

They were triaged and assessed at BC SPCA facilities in Surrey and Chilliwack, and will receive on-going care until they are well enough to be put up for adoption, Drever said.

She said the ewe was found in the property’s backyard, surrounded by overturned furniture, strewn garbage and “injurious objects such as broken glass and wires.”

Rescuing such a large number of animals at one time “puts enormous strain on the resources of our busy shelters,” Drever said.

“The BC SPCA is extremely grateful for any donations to help with the care of these 60 animals.”

For more information or to donate, visit spca.bc.ca

