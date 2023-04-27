A map of the proposed parking lot with the three highlighted properties at Young and Victoria. (City of Chilliwack)

Downtown parking lot proposal for Chilliwack enters rezoning process

Victoria Avenue to become a one-way street from Young Road to Nowell Street

Drawings are being finalized at Chilliwack city hall for a new downtown parking lot as it goes through rezoning.

One notable change is that a section of Victoria Avenue is expected to become a one-way street, from Young Road to Nowell Street.

The City of Chilliwack purchased three lots along the north side of Victoria Avenue in order to accommodate growth by boosting the amount of available parking.

Buildings were taken down to prepare for construction of 58 new parking stalls and two Level 2 electric vehicle chargers.

For the proposed Victoria Avenue changes, they will have to remove the traffic island, and repaint the parking lines.

Pending the rezoning, city officials will be going out to tender to find a contractor to construct the parking lot in May or June with construction over summer. They’re projecting completion by fall 2023.

