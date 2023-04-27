Downtown parking lot proposal for Chilliwack enters rezoning process

Victoria Avenue to become a one-way street from Young Road to Nowell Street

Drawings are being finalized at Chilliwack city hall for a new downtown parking lot as it goes through rezoning.

One notable change is that a section of Victoria Avenue is expected to become a one-way street, from Young Road to Nowell Street.

RELATED: One-way section aimed at helping with parking

The City of Chilliwack purchased three lots along the north side of Victoria Avenue in order to accommodate growth by boosting the amount of available parking.

Buildings were taken down to prepare for construction of 58 new parking stalls and two Level 2 electric vehicle chargers.

RELATED: New parking lot a response to DT revitalization

For the proposed Victoria Avenue changes, they will have to remove the traffic island, and repaint the parking lines.

Pending the rezoning, city officials will be going out to tender to find a contractor to construct the parking lot in May or June with construction over summer. They’re projecting completion by fall 2023.

RELATED: One-way streets for downtown

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:

jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Chilliwackparking