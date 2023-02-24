Creekside Home Decor owner Kimberley Byers outside her Chilliwack Wellington Avenue store on Nov. 10, 2022. The store had been broken into for a third time, and she was standing in front of a temporary mural painted over the smashed window. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Downtown Chilliwack business-protection guidelines try to strike balance between safety, design

Proposed guidelines for downtown businesses will be subject of public hearing March 7

City of Chilliwack officials are trying to strike a balance between protecting downtown businesses and maintaining aesthetically pleasing design.

Updated ‘building protection guidelines’ for downtown businesses are coming up at public hearing March 7, for council to consider amendments to the 2040 Official Community Plan (OCP).

The windows of several downtown storefronts were smashed in break-ins and vandalism hits in the past couple of years, and some merchants are seeking crime-prevention tools to better secure their commercial properties.

RELATED: Spate of smash-and-grab incidents downtown

The proposed OCP amendments on deck at city hall include: allowing awnings and canopies, as well as installing exterior entry and exitway protection guidelines for fixed-in-place gates, grills, and bars, permitting exterior shutters on windows, and encouraging the use of interior window bars.

“These proposed amendments will enable business owners to secure their commercial property, while meeting the design objectives of the OCP,” according to a staff report dated Feb. 21.

Council directed staff to consult with Downtown Chilliwack BIA (DBIA) officials in December on the proposed changes, including the idea of allowing exterior roll-down shutters on windows.

“In response, the DBIA submitted a letter supporting the proposed Development Permit changes, while also stating a preference that merchants pursue shatterproof glass as a first choice.”

So the proposed amendments acknowledge the hesitance committee members had about “out-right” prohibition of window shutters.

“Rather it was suggested that window shutters be permitted in instances where businesses have had their windows broken repeatedly and business owners wish to undertake specific target hardening measures.

“Transparent windows and active street frontages can still be achieved through the installation of shutters over windows as they can be closed overnight, after hours and opened during the day.”

Anyone interested in providing feedback on the proposals before the March 7 public hearing has the following options. They can send written submissions, including name and address, to the city’s corporate services department at 8550 Young Road, Chilliwack, BC V2P 8A4 or by email to clerks@chilliwack.com no later than 4 p.m. on Monday, March 6. They can also participate by Zoom or by phone with details and instructions on the city website at www.chilliwack.com/ph. Finally they can also participate in person by showing up in council chambers at 8550 Young Road.

RELATED: Mattress store suffers smash-and-grab

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:
jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Chilliwackcrime rateSmall Business

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Put on your dress-up flannel, Farming for Love is looking for singles in B.C.
Next story
B.C. announces $440 million towards a ‘cancer-free future’

Just Posted

Creekside Home Decor owner Kimberley Byers outside her Chilliwack Wellington Avenue store on Nov. 10, 2022. The store had been broken into for a third time, and she was standing in front of a temporary mural painted over the smashed window. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Downtown Chilliwack business-protection guidelines try to strike balance between safety, design

Chilliwack fire crews at the scene of a house fire at the corner of Garden Drive and Charles Street just after 2 p.m. on Feb. 24, 2023. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO w/ PHOTOS: Chilliwack firefighters tackle house blaze on Garden Drive

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver Feb. 24. (Black Press file photo)
Heavy snow forecast for Fraser Valley and beyond this weekend but contractors are ready

This commercial property at 8004 Enterprise Rd. in Chilliwack was assessed at $3,313,000 in 2023. It was assessed at $1,857,000 in 2021, and $2,133,000 in 2022, but it sold in 2021 for $3,299,900. The property is an example of under-assessed ICI properties in B.C., according to a retired BC Assessment appraiser. (BC Assessment)
OPINION: Retired appraiser says BC Assessment intentionally undervaluing commercial properties