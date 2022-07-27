Donations sought for injured dog found at Chilliwack Lake by Abbotsford animal rescue society

Sasha was in ‘horrible’ shape, says Heart and Soul Dog and Cat Rescue Society

This dog named Sasha was found on July 25 at Chilliwack Lake by Abbotsford’s Heart and Soul Dog and Cat Rescue Society. He had a large wound on his side and claws that were clearly overgrown (right). (Heart and Soul Dog and Cat Rescue Society/ Facebook)

A fundraiser has been started for a dog that was found on the outskirts of Chilliwack by an Abbotsford-based animal rescue society.

The dog named Sasha was found at Chilliwack Lake on the night of July 25 in “horrible” shape, according to the folks with Heart and Soul Dog and Cat Rescue Society.

“This poor dog must have been out on his own for sometime. The large wound on his side has gone necrotic and the poor guy could not even walk this a.m. and had to be carried,” the society stated on its Facebook page.

Photos of Sasha show the open wound and claws that were clearly overgrown.

He was originally taken to a Chilliwack vet clinic the night he was found and then Sasha was transferred to Gladys Pet Hospital in Abbotsford on the morning of Tuesday, July 26 where he’s currently being treated.

Heart and Soul is now asking for donations to help pay for Sasha’s medical bills.

Folks can donate by sending an email money transfer to heartandsouldogandcatrescue@gmail.com (put ‘Sasha care’ in memos) or by making a payment on the Heart and Soul account at Gladys Pet Hospital by calling 604-850-2000.

