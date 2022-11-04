In this Monday, July 8, 2019 photo, a cardiologist at Northwestern Hospital in Chicago gives a man a cardiovascular screening. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky)

In this Monday, July 8, 2019 photo, a cardiologist at Northwestern Hospital in Chicago gives a man a cardiovascular screening. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky)

Doctors, nurses, advocates call on governments to address health-care crisis

Health organizations provide elected officials with a ‘prescription for hope’

Associations representing Canada’s doctors, nurses and health organizations are calling on governments to work together to solve the health-care crisis that is affecting people across the country.

The Canadian Medical Association, the Canadian Nurses Association and HealthCareCAN, an association representing health organizations and hospitals, has issued a list of steps governments should take to fix the country’s health-care system.

The “prescription for hope” list released Friday includes creating a pan-Canadian licensing model to allow doctors to work anywhere in the country, strengthening mental health and well-being supports for health-care workers, helping internationally trained health professionals get licensed to fill vacancies and introducing a national workforce planning strategy.

Canadian Medical Association president Alika Lafontaine says health-care systems across the country are facing similar challenges, and governments should collaborate to address these challenges.

Canadian Nurses Association president Sylvain Brousseau says nurse shortages and other workforce issues are having a severe impact on the health-care system and government should act urgently and introduce structural reforms.

The associations’ calls come ahead of a meeting of Canada’s federal, provincial and territorial health ministers in Vancouver next week.

RELATED: CMA president decries ‘gaslighting’ of health-care workers over COVID-19 toll

Federal PoliticsHealth

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Penticton steps up for Lytton and saves village council’s inauguration ceremony
Next story
VIDEO: North Langley schools temporarily locked down after old rifle prompts big police response

Just Posted

TWU researchers measure impacts of 2021 floods by looking at spread of invasive knotweed in Chilliwack-Vedder River system. (Sarah Demian photo)
Catastrophoic flooding helped increase spread of knotweed on Chilliwack River, say researchers

Chilliwack author Linda Peterat just released her book ‘From Denmark to the Cariboo.’ (Submitted)
Chilliwack author pens book about 3 entrepreneurial sisters’ journey from Denmark to B.C. in 1870s

Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl weighs in on fall economic statement. (Mark Strahl/Facebook)
MP Mark Strahl had nothing good to say about fall economic statement

From left: Stefanie Richardson, Maureen Kormendy, Chilliwack-Vedder Legion Branch 295 president Krista Smith and veteran Jonathan Tremblay with dog Mia pose for a photo on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at Veterans’ Memorial Park in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Banners with 4 Chilliwack veterans pictured on them honour heroes of all wars