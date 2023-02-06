Disturbed coming to Abbotsford on May 12

Take Back Your Life tour also features Theory of a Deadman

Disturbed is coming to Abbotsford later this year.

The Chicago-based hard rock group announced the Abbotsford Centre as one of the stops on the band’s Take Back Your Life tour, which runs from April to September across North America.

Abbotsford will be the final Canadian stop on tour and they take over the AC on May 12. Other Canadian stops include: Montreal (April 27), Quebec City (April 29), Toronto (May 1), Winnipeg (May 8) and Edmonton (May 10).

Disturbed then heads to American stops for the rest of the tour. All of the Canadian stops will include rockers Theory of a Deadman.

Disturbed originally formed in 1994 and have released eight studio albums, five of which have debuted at number on on the Billboard charts. The band took a hiatus from 2011 to 2015 and have sold over 17 million records worldwide.

They have won several awards, including the rock artist of the year for 2017 from the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the ballsiest band from the 2007 Spike Guys’ Choice Awards and artist of the year from the 2016 Octane year-end awards.

Theory of a Deadman is a Delta-based group that was formed in 1999 and they were the first act to sign with Chad Kroeger’s 604 Records in 2001. The band has released eight albums, including Dinosaur earlier this year.

They won the new group of the year Juno in 2003 and earned the top rock recording of the year award in 2009 from the Western Canadian Music Awards.

General public tickets for the show go on sale on Friday (Feb. 10).

