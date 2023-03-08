No transit expansion funding for Chilliwack in 2023. (Chilliwack Progress file)

‘Disappointing’ that Chilliwack’s transit expansion had to be put on hold again, say councillors

Council resolves to fire off letter trying to salvage funds for HandyDart service increase

Funds set aside for a transit system expansion in Chilliwack in 2023 had to be formally reallocated this week, and council members called it “disappointing.”

The $323,000 earmarked for increasing service hours on bus routes, and adding HandyDart hours will be used for road rehab instead, after the late item was added to the council agenda Tuesday afternoon.

Council voted to reallocate the money after receiving notification from the province that the transit expansion funds were being frozen, once again, for 2023.

Coun. Jeff Shields, who chairs the transportation advisory committee, called it a “real shame” that council won’t be able to make key transit system improvements this year.

Two years ago the committee started looking at the ‘Transit Future Action Plan’ for Chilliwack and FVRD, and the call by BC Transit in the plan for significant extra regular service hours, as well as $40,000 to introduce evening and Sunday hours for HandyDart riders as an example.

“Yet as we well know there is a lot of money being spent by the provincial government right now,” Shields said. “So it’s very disappointing, especially with their carbon-reducing initiatives, they never look at transit as one of those contributors to reducing carbon.”

Coun. Chris Kloot called it “baffling and disappointing” that the province once again opted not to fund Chilliwack’s transit boost, and said a letter should be sent to the province. He echoed Coun. Shields’ disappointment, describing the expansion as “critically important” for Chilliwack, and for greenhouse gas reduction as well.

Coun. Mercer suggested firing off a letter to the local MLAs, who could go directly to their government to ask the “hard questions” and explain why they decided not to go with the transit expansion.

Mayor Ken Popove suggested that maybe they could ask that the HandyDart portion of the transit expansion to be funded on its own.

Coun. Shields agreed that should form part of the ask from the province.

“Definitely we should write the province,” Shields said, adding that HandyDart service “accommodates those with disabilities, who are our most vulnerable.”

RELATED: Transit future action plan looks to restore lost ridership

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:
jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC TransitCity of Chilliwackpublic transit

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Convicted murderer seeks refugee status in New Zealand 20 years after killing woman in B.C.
Next story
Deadly snowmobile accident inspires Williams Lake widow to call for better ramp safety

Just Posted

Council voted in January to move recording equipment from Memorial Hall to the village office. However, due to an increased interest in municipal government, record attendance had the public asking council to reconsider the move. (File Photo)
‘Are you afraid of us?’ Harrison Council lambasted for intent to move meetings back to smaller venue

Three-month-old Nadège Henderson and her grandmother Judith Henderson in February 2010 in Toronto. (Paul Henderson photo)
OPINION: My three favourite females on International Women’s Day

No transit expansion funding for Chilliwack in 2023. (Chilliwack Progress file)
‘Disappointing’ that Chilliwack’s transit expansion had to be put on hold again, say councillors

Council voted against the rezoning on March 7, 2023 that would have seen eight houses built on a little more than one acre at the corner of Williams Road and Strathcona Road. (City of Chilliwack webmap)
Chilliwack council rejects rezoning proposal for eight houses on little more than one acre

Pop-up banner image