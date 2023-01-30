Delta man charged in fatal Coquitlam stabbing

Chalice Slavik, 24, charged with manslaughter in death of 66-year-old Terry Miller in February 2022

A Delta man has been charged with manslaughter in relation to a fatal stabbing in Coquitlam nearly a year ago.

Chalice Slavik, 24, was arrested on Jan. 27 and has since been charged in relation to the death of 66-year-old Terry Miller, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) announced Monday.

According to press release, Coquitlam RCMP found Miller suffering from stab wounds in the area of 228 Schoolhouse St. on Feb. 10, 2022.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but “succumbed to his injuries” and died 12 days later on Feb. 22.

IHIT took over the investigation, working closely with Coquitlam RCMP, the BC Coroners Service and the RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section.

“IHIT is extremely grateful for our strong partnership with the other Lower Mainland Integrated Teams,” IHIT media relations officer Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in a press release. “Incidents such as this have a profound impact on a community. IHIT remains dedicated to working with our partners to keep the Lower Mainland safe.”

Slavik is the second person to be charged relating to Miller’s death.

On Jan. 22, IHIT announced 21-year-old Jeffrey Stevens of Surrey had been charge with second degree murder, as well as aggravated assault in relation to a second, surviving victim.

“Yesterday’s arrest followed a year of dedicated work by investigators,” Pierotti said at the time. “I’m proud of the hard work of the investigators who were committed to seeing this through.”

READ MORE: Surrey man, 21, charged with second-degree murder in relation to Coquitlam stabbing death



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaIHITPolice