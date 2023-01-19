Dave’s Roadhouse Music to sell its last guitar in Chilliwack by the end of January

Dave Selvitella of Dave’s Roadhouse Music inside the shop on Yale Road in Chilliwack. (Dave’s Roadhouse/Facebook)

It’s the end of an era in downtown Chilliwack as Dave’s Roadhouse Music is set to close at the end of January.

The music shop has been rocking out on Yale Road near Hodgins for 36 years.

Owner Dave Selvitella could sometimes be spotted sitting outside the store where he sold musical instruments, and offered repairs and accessories.

Dave’s Roadhouse first opened in Hope more than three decades ago, but it was soon after relocated to Chilliwack.

Dave’s Roadhouse Music on Yale Road is set to close. (Dave’s Roadhouse/Facebook)

Ever since the move, it’s been the place in Chilliwack to buy a new or used guitar from a knowledgeable local business owner.

The music store carved out a niche for itself in the local landscape supplying local musicians with much-needed repairs, as well as the option to buy or rent instruments, amplifiers, and more from the funky little storefront location.

Photos of famous musicians are taped to the walls along with rows of hanging guitars and stacked amps.

When he wasn’t working on an instrument repair or a guitar setup, Dave could often be seen outside pondering the state of things outside the shop as Yale Road traffic zoomed by.

Dave Selvitella of Dave’s Roadhouse Music outside the store on Yale Road in Chilliwack. (Dave’s Roadhouse/Facebook)

At this point he’s ready to hang up the tuning fork, according to his grand-daughter Sarah Josephine Ouimet.

“I think he’s about ready and more than deserves to retire,” she posted in Good Life in Chilliwack, a Facebook group. “My papa is my rock I love him dearly & will miss the store I grew up in, but he will always keep the music alive!”

There are many interesting Dave’s Roadhouse related stories people can probably tell.

There’s one posted about a green acoustic guitar that became legendary for a local family.

Kelsey Joanne posted that her parents bought “the craziest green acoustic guitar” from Dave’s 20 years ago when one of her older siblings wanted to learn to play.

“It’s been passed down since and has had three of five of us kids play it. I still have it to this day. We call it ‘the green machine’ because there’s really no way to describe the hilarious unique shades of green that it is.”

RELATED: Established restaurant Rendezvous is third set to close

Dave’s Roadhouse is joining a roster of established businesses that have announced closures near downtown Chilliwack in the past year, including Homer Restaurant, Younies, and The Rendezvous Restaurant.

Dave Selvitella of Dave’s Roadhouse Music at the Hope location before the Chilliwack store opened. (Dave’s Roadhouse/Facebook)

RELATED: Last turkey dinner at Younies

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:

jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of ChilliwackLocal Business