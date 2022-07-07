Daily flights from Chilliwack to 6 B.C. destinations celebrated with Cascadia Air ribbon-cutting

Cascadia Air held an official ribbon-cutting at the Chilliwack Airport with Cascadia chief operating officer Jeremy Barrett shaking hands with Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove on July 6, 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)

Cascadia Air officially celebrated new daily flights from Chilliwack with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday (July 6) at the Chilliwack Airport.

It’s the first regularly scheduled air service from Chilliwack in more than a decade, with Cascadia flights to six B.C. destinations.

When they first starting discussing the possibility, it was crucial that the small commuter airline would not end up being a “fly by night” operation that faded into the sunset very quickly, said Garry Atkins, manager of the Chilliwack Airport.

“That has just not been the case. There’s been a very great, professional approach to providing this service to Chilliwack, and with open arms we welcome Cascadia into the fold here at the Chilliwack Airport.”

Daily flights to Abbotsford, Pitt Meadows, Vancouver, Campbell River, Tofino, and Penticton were set up in the past year, and at the end of the month they are launching a route into Vernon.

“Cascadia Airways is excited to embark on this new chapter which will help bring people to and from Chilliwack and stimulate the community’s economic development, tourism, and provide low-cost travel to destinations for Chilliwack residents,” said Jeremy Barrett, president and chief operating officer of Cascadia Airways.

A one-way flight from Chilliwack to YVRS south terminal starts at $70.34 per passenger.

Cascadia Airways currently offers seven flights per day out of Chilliwack, with each aircraft seating up to six passengers.

Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove, who attended the ribbon-cutting, highlighted the importance of tourism growth in the area and welcomed Cascadia to Chilliwack.

“As a growing community, tourism is a big part of our community,” said Popove. “So I welcome you here to grow.”

The airline aims to connect communities across the province from the Fraser Valley, to Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island and the Interior.

Tourism Chill’iwack’s Allison Colthorp was enthusiastic in her congratulations to Cascadia officials and the airport for making the new commuter flights a reality.

“We’re all here to help you,” she noted, underlining new opportunities arising for partnering with destination communities. “It’s exciting for tourism. We’re looking forward to working with you.”

Cascadia Airways became the go-to airline for those displaced during the disastrous provincial flooding last fall. The airline helped fly residents out of the Fraser Valley when flooding closed Highway 1.

“We were here when the community needed us, and now we’re here to continue that relationship with residents. Together, we will build bigger and better things for a long time to come,” says Barrett.

See more www.cascadiaair.com

AirlinesAirportchilliwackFraser Valley