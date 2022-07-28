The Stewart Creek culvert in Yarrow has reached its end of life and needs to be replaced. (City of Chilliwack photo)

The Stewart Creek culvert in Yarrow has reached its end of life and needs to be replaced. (City of Chilliwack photo)

Culvert construction to hit Yarrow during busy summer months

Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove says timing isn’t ideal, but work must be done on Stewart Creek culvert

Traffic through a section of Yarrow will be disrupted for nearly two busy summer months as City of Chilliwack construction crews replace a culvert.

Work on the Stewart Creek culvert near 42571 Yarrow Central Road starts Aug. 2, with a targeted end date of Sept. 30.

The project includes fish and amphibian salvage, removal of the existing twinned corrugated steel culverts, and the installation of a large concrete box culvert (three by 1.5 metres). Retaining walls, concrete barriers, handrails, along with full road restoration will also take place.

“After the 2021 atmospheric rivers, we have seen how important it is to continue to build back better than before, which is why we are replacing the two existing steel culverts that are at the end of their life span,” said Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove in a news release.

Traffic in the area will be knocked down to single-lane alternating for daytime work, with activity planned for Mondays-Thursdays, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays, 7 a.m. to noon. Overnight work on Aug. 22 and Sept. 6 will result in full road closures.

“We know the timing for this project isn’t ideal, as people from all over the Lower Mainland travel to Cultus Lake during the summer, but the work at Stewart Creek must occur during this time as set by the Ministry of Forests and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans in order to protect fish habitat,” Popove said. “In order to help mitigate some summer traffic concerns, there will be no construction over the weekends, or after noon on Fridays.”

For more information visit chilliwack.com/yarrowculvert.

RELATED: Skelton Building in downtown Chilliwack getting much-needed restoration

RELATED: Groundbreaking at downtown site marks ‘key piece of revitalization’ for Chilliwack

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackConstruction

Previous story
Island-dwelling blonde raccoon hits the beach on hot summer day in B.C.
Next story
Cost of Coastal GasLink pipeline leaps 70% to $11.2B as TC Energy settles dispute

Just Posted

The Stewart Creek culvert in Yarrow has reached its end of life and needs to be replaced. (City of Chilliwack photo)
Culvert construction to hit Yarrow during busy summer months

From left, the honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, Kathleen Mosa, executive director with Wilma’s Transition Society and Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove at an announcement for affordable housing for victims of gender-based violence in Chilliwack on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Federal housing minister in Chilliwack to announce $10 million for low-income project for women

Screenshot from video posted in early 2021 showing repeated crossings through side channels of the Fraser River at Gill Bar in Chilliwack. (Facebook)
DFO shuts down vehicle access to Gill Bar in Chilliwack

Chilliwack’s Andy Harrington (right), executive director with Canadian Foodgrains Bank, meet with farmers and others in Ethiopia in July. This farmer had “a massive explosion in growth,” after one year of being part of a Canadian Foodgrains Bank program. (Submitted by Andy Harrington)
Chilliwack man with national charity working to end hunger says world food crisis ‘solvable’