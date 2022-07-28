Culvert construction to hit Yarrow during busy summer months

Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove says timing isn’t ideal, but work must be done on Stewart Creek culvert

The Stewart Creek culvert in Yarrow has reached its end of life and needs to be replaced. (City of Chilliwack photo)

Traffic through a section of Yarrow will be disrupted for nearly two busy summer months as City of Chilliwack construction crews replace a culvert.

Work on the Stewart Creek culvert near 42571 Yarrow Central Road starts Aug. 2, with a targeted end date of Sept. 30.

The project includes fish and amphibian salvage, removal of the existing twinned corrugated steel culverts, and the installation of a large concrete box culvert (three by 1.5 metres). Retaining walls, concrete barriers, handrails, along with full road restoration will also take place.

“After the 2021 atmospheric rivers, we have seen how important it is to continue to build back better than before, which is why we are replacing the two existing steel culverts that are at the end of their life span,” said Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove in a news release.

Traffic in the area will be knocked down to single-lane alternating for daytime work, with activity planned for Mondays-Thursdays, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays, 7 a.m. to noon. Overnight work on Aug. 22 and Sept. 6 will result in full road closures.

“We know the timing for this project isn’t ideal, as people from all over the Lower Mainland travel to Cultus Lake during the summer, but the work at Stewart Creek must occur during this time as set by the Ministry of Forests and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans in order to protect fish habitat,” Popove said. “In order to help mitigate some summer traffic concerns, there will be no construction over the weekends, or after noon on Fridays.”

For more information visit chilliwack.com/yarrowculvert.

