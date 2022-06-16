Former Canadian Football League wide receiver Josh Boden arrives at British Columbia Provincial Court in Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday July 26, 2012. A Crown prosecutor has suggested a parole eligibility period of 12 to 15 years for the former Canadian Football League wide receiver convicted of the “brutal” murder of his ex-girlfriend.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Former Canadian Football League wide receiver Josh Boden arrives at British Columbia Provincial Court in Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday July 26, 2012. A Crown prosecutor has suggested a parole eligibility period of 12 to 15 years for the former Canadian Football League wide receiver convicted of the “brutal” murder of his ex-girlfriend.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Crown says 12- to 15-year parole eligibility suitable for former B.C. Lions player

Joshua Boden convicted in ‘brutal’ 2009 murder of his ex-girlfriend

A Crown prosecutor has suggested a parole eligibility period of 12 to 15 years for a former Canadian Football League wide receiver convicted of the “brutal” murder of his ex-girlfriend.

Brendan McCabe told a B.C. Supreme Court that Joshua Boden showed no remorse for the killing of the woman in the home that was a sanctuary for her and her three-year-old daughter.

Boden was found guilty last fall of second-degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Kimberly Hallgarth in Burnaby in 2009.

McCabe says Boden cleaned up the crime scene and tried to make the death seem accidental by scattering pills around Hallgarth’s body and putting some in her mouth while she lay unconscious at the bottom of the stairs.

He says it’s not known how Hallgarth ended up at the bottom of the stairs in her Burnaby home but that Boden’s actions showed significant rage.

Hallgarth’s family has described the woman as a bubbly and caring person who deeply loved being a mother to her daughter.

RELATED: Nine years later, ex-BC Lions player charged in ex-girlfriend’s death

BC LionsLaw and justice

Previous story
Chilliwack man who shot and killed Keith Baldwin testified he didn’t mean to hit him
Next story
Alleged B.C. fentanyl trafficker charged in connection with U.S. Navy deaths

Just Posted

An RCMP forensics officers examines the parking lot of a car wash at the corner of Margaret Avenue and Fletcher Street in downtown Chilliwack before noon on Oct. 22, 2019 after an overnight homicide. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)
Chilliwack man who shot and killed Keith Baldwin testified he didn’t mean to hit him

The Chilliwack Fire Department was called to an RV fire on Skwali reserve on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Pet dog dies in encampment fire on Chilliwack reserve

Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema is moving on from Paris St-Germain after having her playing rights transferred to the OL Reign of the National Women’s Soccer League. (UEFA photo)
Chilliwack soccer star Jordyn Huitema joining Seattle-based OL Reign

Crews work to repair the Coquihalla at Kingsvale Bridge, which is about 38 km south of Merritt, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)
Permanent repairs for Coquihalla Highway to begin this summer