CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 4

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Sept. 4, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: ZANOLLI, Ricco Age: 32 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 159lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including Assault causing Bodily Harm and Arson Warrant in effect: July 22, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C

Name: IRVING, Brandon Ryan Joseph Age: 39 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 161lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including Forcible Confinement, Robbery and Sexual Assault Warrant in effect: August 30, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Mission, BC

Name: LOW, Cameron Age: 29 Height: 5’6” ft Weight: 165lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Chest- “BULLY” and Right Forearm- Eagle Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: June 25, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

