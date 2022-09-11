CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 11

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Sept. 11, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: BIASON, Dylan Age: 31 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 221lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Breach of Undertaking Warrant in effect: August 30, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C

Name: DEFAZIO, Perry Age: 60 Height: 6’0” ft Weight: 206lbs Hair: Gray Eyes: Blue Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including Robbery and Imitation Firearm while Committing Warrant in effect: August 29, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: NIEDZIELSKI, Amanda Age: 31 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 250lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Theft over $5000 Warrant in effect: August 30, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

