Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Oct. 30, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: WEAR, John Age: 41 Height: 6’2” ft Weight: 225lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Neck – “MARA”, Right Upper Arm- “MOC” and Left Upper Arm- dragon face Wanted: Robbery and Theft Warrant in effect: October 19, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C

Name: VOSZLER, Richard Age: 44 Height: 6’0” ft Weight: 315lbs Hair: Brown/Shaved Head Eyes: Brown Wanted: Possession of Schedule 1 Substance, Possession of Schedule 1/11 Substance for Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of Prohibited Restricted Firearm with Ammunition Warrant in effect: October 18, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: New Westminster, B.C

Name: POLISCHUK, Jared Age: 31 Height: 5’4” ft Weight: 155lbs Hair: Blonde short hair Eyes: Brown Wanted: Break Enter, Motor Vehicle Theft, Possession of Stolen Property, Dangerous Operation, Operation While Prohibited, Utter Forged Document Warrant in effect: October 22, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

CrimePolice