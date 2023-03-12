Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of March 12

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers’ most wanted for the week of March 12, 2023.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: TYSDAL, Getty Lee Age: 32 Height: 6’1” ft Weight: 180lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: March 1, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Abbotsford, BC

Name: PELLETIER, Lawrence Abel Age: 38 Height: 5’8” Weight: 170lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Sexual Interference & Sexual Assault Warrant in effect: March 6, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: MEECHES, Brody Age: 28 Height: 5’11” Weight: 210lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Robbery, Weapons Offence, Failure to Comply, and Uttering Threats Warrant in effect: March 6, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of February 26

