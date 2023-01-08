Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Jan. 8

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers’ most wanted for the week of Jan. 8, 2023.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: ROBINSON, Kusone Age: 20 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 124lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault with a Weapon Warrant in effect: November 22, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: ROBINSON, Kusone Age: 20 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 124lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault with a Weapon Warrant in effect: November 22, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: MATTATAL, Richard Andrew Age: 45 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 165lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Tattoos: Left Hand- “LOVE”, Right Forearm – “JAPANESE WRITING”, “SKULL” and ‘SKULL @ DAGGER & SNAKE”, Chest- “MATTATALL”, Left Forearm- “PITBULL”, Neck “Tribal Art” Warrant in effect: December 21, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C

Name: MATTATAL, Richard Andrew Age: 45 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 165lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Tattoos: Left Hand- “LOVE”, Right Forearm – “JAPANESE WRITING”, “SKULL” and ‘SKULL @ DAGGER & SNAKE”, Chest- “MATTATALL”, Left Forearm- “PITBULL”, Neck “Tribal Art” Warrant in effect: December 21, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C

Name: WANNAMAKER, Paul-Michael Age: 51 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 150lbs Hair: Red Hair Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault, Breach of Recognizance, Uttering Threats, Theft Under $5000 and Mischief Warrant in effect: January 5th, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Surrey, BC

Name: WANNAMAKER, Paul-Michael Age: 51 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 150lbs Hair: Red Hair Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault, Breach of Recognizance, Uttering Threats, Theft Under $5000 and Mischief Warrant in effect: January 5th, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Surrey, BC

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of December 25

CrimePolice

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Recycling bins for cigarette butts coming to downtown Chilliwack
Next story
‘Senseless’: After 3 years, mourners of Flight PS752 victims still seek justice

Just Posted

Trevor McDonald, executive director with the Downtown Chilliwack BIA, points to red pins marking where the 30 cigarette butt recycling receptacles will be installed. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Recycling bins for cigarette butts coming to downtown Chilliwack

Several Mission RCMP cars could be seen along Fourth Ave. on the morning of Dec. 14, 2022 following a fatal stabbing. (Kevin Mills/ Mission City Record)
Chilliwack man charged with 2nd-degree murder following stabbing in Mission

Suzie Vinnick and Lloyd Spiegel will take the Memorial Hall stage in Harrison Hot Springs on Jan. 28. (Photo/Harrison Festival of the Arts)
Susie Vinnick, Lloyd Spiegel take the Harrison stage on Jan. 28

Fraser Valley Comedy presents Patrick Maliha and other comedians at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Feb. 11. (Submitted)
Patrick Maliha, Ola Dada return for Fraser Valley Comedy show in Chilliwack