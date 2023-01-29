Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Jan. 29

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers’ most wanted for the week of Jan. 29, 2023.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: VENDRAMINI, Waylon Age: 45 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 170lbs Hair: Grey/Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: January 24, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: RIVERS, Shawn Age: 43 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 157lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Green Wanted: Assault causing Bodily Harm Warrant in effect: January 24, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C

Name: WANNAMAKER, Paul-Michael Age: 51 Height: 5’11 Weight: 150lbs Hair: Red Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault, Breach of Recognizance, Uttering Threats, Theft Under $5000 and Mischief Warrant in effect: Surrey, B.C

