CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Feb. 12

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers’ most wanted for the week of Feb. 12, 2023.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

Name: NEWMAN, Frederick Age: 31 Height: 5’8” Weight: 161lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Break and Enter with Intent Warrant in effect: February 7, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: HEWARD, Charles Age: 35 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 150lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Theft of Motor Vehicle Warrant in effect: February 7, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: CHALIFOUX-SCHNEIDER, Daylan (Sarah Dawn) Age: 34 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 170lbs Hair: Brown/ balding Eyes: Hazel Tattoos: Neck Tattoo, and Under Left Eye Wanted: Robbery, Break and Enter, Use of Imitation Firearm while Committing Warrant in effect: February 4, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Pop-up banner image