CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers’ most wanted for the week of Dec. 25, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: HAYES, Brandon Age: 26 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 181lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Take Vehicle without Consent Warrant in effect: December 20, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: IVZIKU, Denis Age: 24 Height: 5’6” ft Weight: 155bs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Drug Trafficking, Conspiracy to Traffic and Possession of Property obtained by Crime Warrant in effect: December 20, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Burnaby, BC

Name: PEARCE, Oliver Robson Age: 51 Height: 6’3” ft Weight: 172lbs Hair: Brown/Shaved Eyes: Blue Wanted: Fraud, Mischief and Impaired Driving Warrant in effect: December 08, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Mission, BC

