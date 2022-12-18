Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Dec. 18

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers’ most wanted for the week of Dec. 18, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: CUDNEY, Christopher Age: 40 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 201lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Green Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: December 13, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: CARDOSO, Marcos Age: 31 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 251lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Green Tattoo: Right Hand- “WOLF” and Left Hand- “PACK” Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including Break and Enter, Forcible Confinement, Use of Firearm While Committing Warrant in effect: November 30, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: HILLER, Lionel Julian Age: 31 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 160lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Sexual Offence Warrant in effect: December 6, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

CrimePolice

