Here are CrimeStoppers’ most wanted for the week of April 23, 2023.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: CARDOSO, Marcos Age: 31 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 251lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Green Tattoo: Right Hand- “WOLF” and Left Hand- “PACK” Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including Break and Enter, Forcible Confinement, Use of Firearm While Committing Warrant in effect: April 17, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: LOW, Cameron Age: 30 Height: 5’6” ft Weight: 165lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Chest- “BULLY” and Right Forearm- Eagle Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: April 17, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: MCARTHUR, Eric Age: 41 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 170lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoo: Right Upper Arm- Tribal Art, Eyes- Tear Drop, Back – Nakota with Feathers, Right Leg- Eagle, Dream Catcher, Left Upper Arm- Skulls & Flames, Abdomen – In God’s Hands, Chest – 2 Lions/ Buffalo Skull/ Angel, Right Hand- NS Handstamp, Right Forearm- Native, Left Forearm - Syndicate Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including attempted murder – use of firearm Warrant in effect: April 17, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Abbotsford, BC

