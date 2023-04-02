Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of April 2

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers’ most wanted for the week of April 2, 2023.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: BROWN, Brianna Age: 28 Height: 5’5” Weight: 141lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Theft of Motor Vehicle Warrant in effect: March 28, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: WILLIAMS, Nolan Age: 42 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 186lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Breach of Release Order Warrant in effect: March 28, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C

Name: LAVERGNE CARRIERE, Bobby Age: 30 Height: 6’3” Weight: 212lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Extensive Property Offences and Break and Enter Warrant in effect: March 27, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: New Westminster, BC

CrimePolice

