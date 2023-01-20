UPDATE: Crews respond to mattress fire in Chilliwack apartment

Residents with portable fire extinguishers help prevent fire from spreading, says fire official

Firefighters haul a charred mattress out of an apartment building on Princess Avenue on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

The Chilliwack Fire Department was called to a fire in an apartment building in Chilliwack on Friday.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 20 in the 46000-block of Princess Avenue, west of Williams Street.

The fire did not spread and was contained to a mattress that firefighters found smouldering in the bedroom of a second-floor apartment suite, said assistant fire chief Chris Wilson at the scene.

“The action of residents with portable fire extinguishers, combined with the swift efforts of fire crews to complete the extinguishment of the fire significantly limited the damage that this fire could have caused,” Wilson later stated in a press release.

Firefighters could be seen hauling the charred mattress out of the building.

No one was injured, but one person suffered smoke inhalation and was attended to by BC Emergency Health Services paramedics.

Chilliwack Emergency Support Services also responded to provide support to the two displaced occupants of the suite.

The cause of this fire is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Officials and appears to be accidental in nature.

“The Chilliwack Fire Department would like to remind the public that if you smoke, smoke outside and utilize deep, sturdy ashtrays. If ashtrays are not available, use a sturdy metal can or metal pail.”

All homes should have at least one multipurpose (rated for class A, B, and C fires) dry chemical fire extinguisher installed and that residents are familiar with how to operate a fire extinguisher.

For more information of fire extinguishers, visit chilliwack.com or phone the Fire Prevention Division at 604-792-8713.

READ MORE: Mattress fire in Chilliwack apartment prompts safety warning

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News