(Photo - B.C. Wildfire Services)

(Photo - B.C. Wildfire Services)

No growth to Lytton area blaze as crews continue to battle wildfire

Helicopters will continue to bucket the fire

The Nohomin Creek wildfire west of Lytton continues to sit at 2,058 hectares as of Wednesday morning (July 20).

On Monday (July 18), the fire expanded in the southern corner of the west flank. After the fire in that area became more active on Tuesday afternoon, crews used helicopters to successfully bucket and cool down the area.

The south flank burned uneven and patchy. Crews mopped up the line and were able to extinguish hot spots 50 feet into the perimeter.

Along the Stein Valley Nlaka’pamux Heritage Park walking path, crews continued to lay down hose and sprinklers. They now have more than 1,500 feet of hose laid out.

Containment lines continue to hold up along the north, east, and south walls despite some afternoon wind gusts.

The western flank still remains the most active and mountainous terrain makes it difficult for crews to fight. Some crews were able to make their way up the terrain on the north flank while another crew completed a new contingency line that’s closer to the north flank and ties into the cliff.

Helicopters will continue to bucket the fire at the north and south flanks today. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and is still deemed as out of control.

With warmer and drier weather forecasted as the week goes on, fire behaviour is expected to increase.

READ MORE: Okanagan migrant farm worker advocates not happy with Trudeau’s tour stops

READ MORE: Mom pleading with Kelowna community to find her son

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bcwildfireBreaking NewsLytton

Previous story
British Columbians told to prepare as temperatures set to ramp up this weekend
Next story
Eight and counting: another overpass hit by a truck

Just Posted

Chief Robert Gladstone of Shxwha:y Village at a federal flood infrastructure funding announcement April 24, 2019. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress file)
Shxwhá:y Village, B.C. sign licensing deal for cannabis retail, production near Chilliwack

CCTV image of suspect released by Mission RCMP.
Mission RCMP release image of suspect who allegedly jabbed young retail worker with needle

(Photo - B.C. Wildfire Services)
No growth to Lytton area blaze as crews continue to battle wildfire

After the cage-side doctor decided to put a stop to the fight, Al AlQaisi flew into a rage, first yelling at the referee, then Jesse Arnett when he tried to shake hands. Screenshot from Twitter video uploaded by @Grabaka_Hitman.
VIDEO: Mission MMA fighter wins UAE Warriors belt, post-fight brawl almost breaks out