North Island pilot Patrick Lehman enjoying some time in the sky. (Patrick Lehman Facebook photo)

North Island pilot Patrick Lehman enjoying some time in the sky. (Patrick Lehman Facebook photo)

Crews find wreckage of fatal B.C. plane crash, TSB team deployed to site

RCMP dive team has been deployed to assist at the crash scene north of Port Hardy

The wreckage of a Cessna float plane has been found in Strachan Bay on British Columbia’s central coast two days after it crashed, killing all three aboard.

Cpl. Alex Bérubé says in an email that a crew with the RCMP West Coast Marine Service located the wreckage as it conducted a search of the crash site.

An RCMP dive team is on its way to Strachan Bay — north of Port Hardy — to assist with further recovery efforts.

The Transportation Safety Board confirmed it is also sending investigators.

The plane went down Wednesday on a flight from a central coast logging camp to Port Hardy, 50 kilometres to the south.

An initial search after the crash was first reported turned up no sign of wreckage or survivors and police said they believed the plane sank.

It’s believed that a pilot with Air Cab, who has been identified as Patrick Lehman, and two passengers being flown from a logging camp back to the community were inside the plane when it crashed.

RELATED: 3 people missing after float plane crash off northern Vancouver Island

Float plane crashTransportation Safety Board

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. man has successful kidney transplant surgery
Next story
Pair of women jump into lake to escape cougar in Okanagan

Just Posted

Volunteers have been loading helicopters with supplies and essentials for flood-impacted people in Hope, Merritt, Boston Bar and other regions. (Jeremy Prasad/Special to The News)
‘It was chaos out there’ says volunteer who helped on ground in Hope during flooding

A tiny western toad crossing Elk View Road. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress)
Would-be nature stewards offered chance to explore five common slip-ups to avoid

Tausha Tonks (centre) with her father Paul Tonks (seated) and her daughter Aisha Aitchison, her son Jacob Downie (toque) and her son Kruz Mckay. (Tausha Tonks photo)
Chilliwack daughter of homicide victim left with questions after her father’s alleged killer dies

The massive scale of the destruction from highways to bridges was hard to believe from the atmospheric river events of 2021. (Emil Anderson Group video screenshot)
VIDEO: Emil Anderson Group reflects back on career-defining efforts to fix B.C.’s atmospheric-river damage

Pop-up banner image