Crews called to early-morning fire in vacant house in Chilliwack

Minor fire causes significant smoke damage to house on Second Avenue near Charles Street

Crews from the Chilliwack Fire Department were called to a house fire around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Emergency crews were called to fire in a vacant house on Second Avenue in Chilliwack early Tuesday morning.

Crews from the Chilliwack Fire Department were called to the 46000-block of Second Avenue near Charles Street at 5:03 a.m. on Feb. 28. Firefighters from Halls 1, 2, 4, and 6 responded.

“When firefighters arrived, they found smoke venting from the eaves of a two-storey, unoccupied residential house,” fire chief Ian Josephson stated in a press release.

“Firefighters gained access and quickly extinguished the fire. There was minor fire and water damage with significant smoke damage to the remainder of the house.”

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

This fire is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP fire investigators.

If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca.

Crews from the Chilliwack Fire Department were called to a house fire around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

READ MORE: Chilliwack firefighters tackle kitchen blaze on Garden Drive

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsHouse fire