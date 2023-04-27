First responders at the scene of a motorcycle crash on 64 Avenue in the Clayton Heights on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

First responders at the scene of a motorcycle crash on 64 Avenue in the Clayton Heights on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

Crash sends motorcyclist to hospital in Surrey

Police looking for dash cam footage after crash on 64 Avenue

A motorcyclist is in hospital with what Mounties call “possible life-threatening injuries” after a crash in Surrey’s Clayton Heights neighbourhood Wednesday night (April 26).

The motorcyclist was travelling west on 64 Avenue at around 7:53 p.m. when the crash happened.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said another vehicle might have been involved in the crash but did not show any signs of damage.

Surrey RCMP asks anyone in the area with information or dash cam footage to contact them at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

Surrey

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
BREAKING: Possible hostage situation downtown Chilliwack; RCMP on scene

Just Posted

RCMP officers are posted outside the CIBC on Young Road in Chilliwack following reports of a hostage situation. (Photo/Paul Henderson)
BREAKING: Possible hostage situation downtown Chilliwack; RCMP on scene

David Allen Geoghegan, seen here being arrested on an outstanding warrant on Nov. 2, 2018. (Paul Henderson/ Progress file)
Abbotsford murder trial for Chilliwack’s David Geoghegan ends with manslaughter plea

Chilliwack Chiefs captain Abram Wiebe is the BCHL’s 2022-23 defenceman of the year. (BCHL Twitter)
Chilliwack Chief Abram Wiebe named BCHL’s top defenceman

Victoria Avenue is proposed to become a one-way street from Young to Nowell. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Downtown parking lot proposal for Chilliwack enters rezoning process