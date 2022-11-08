VIDEO: Crash on Highway One in Langley snarls morning traffic

A crash Tuesday morning snarled traffic on Highway One through Langley.
The crash took place westbound near the Glover Road overpass before 9 a.m. on Nov. 8.
It caused serious traffic backups during the morning rush hour, as far back as 264th Street. Drivers were warned to expect delays.
At least two cars appeared to be involved, and Langley Township Fire Department had a truck on the scene.
