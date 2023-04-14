The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is recommending the public stay away from a Vancouver park following increased coyote activity in the neighbourhood. (Pixabay)

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is recommending the public stay away from a Vancouver park following increased coyote activity in the neighbourhood. (Pixabay)

Coyotes reportedly biting dogs, following people in Vancouver

BC Conservation Officer Service says to avoid area due to the increased activity, will monitor

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is recommending the public stay away from a Vancouver park following increased coyote activity in the neighbourhood.

In a series of tweets Thursday (April 13), B.C. Conservation Officer Service said officers were called to Trafalgar Park in Kitsilano after several complaints of coyotes biting dogs and following people.

It adds that coyotes are very active across the Lower Mainland at this time of year, and officers will continue to monitor coyote activity.

With that, the conservation service is recommending people take precautions and consider avoiding the area with pets.

The conservation officer service adds it will also investigate and take enforcement action against anyone feeding dangerous wildlife.

In 2021, Stanley Park was closed after a string of attacks by coyotes.

Conservation officers ultimately had to kill several coyotes in response to dozens of attacks.

READ MORE: Stanley Park reopens after 4 coyotes killed following string of attacks

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

VancouverWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘The perfect storm’: more poisoning calls than ever as overdose crisis turns 7

Just Posted

Video still from Australian YouTuber Beau Miles building a raft out of downed trees before floating down the Chilliwack River. (YouTube)
VIDEO: Popular Australian YouTuber takes on the Chilliwack River on raft made from logs

Building economic capacity in communities is one of aims of the Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program. (REDIP Program Guide)
3 economic development projects for First Nations funded in Eastern Fraser Valley

A man walks up to a house on Nowell Street where there was a fire in the detached garage on the morning of Thursday, April 13, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack firefighters prevent early-morning garage fire from spreading to nearby house

A woman poses during the Chilliwack Tulip Festival on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The event is back for its 17th year and opens on April 19, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Beautiful blooming bulbs are back at Chilliwack Tulip Festival