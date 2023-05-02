VIDEO: Coronation Tea will be served at Dickens Sweets and British Museum in Chilliwack

Dickens has long been go-to spot across the region for Anglophiles and British ex-pats alike

Dickens Sweets & British Museum is commemorating the coronation of King Charles III with a special tea on Saturday.

As Chilliwack’s “original British shop” they have long been the go-to spot across the region for Anglophiles and British ex-pats alike, or anyone planning to celebrate the 2023 coronation.

Customer traffic at the shop on Alexander Avenue has been brisk in the lead-up to May 6, said Dickens manager Jean Mayer.

So much so that they completely sold out of their stock of souvenir tea towels to mark the coronation.

Groceries, and a range of memorabilia with Union Jacks, and other items are still available, as well as some seatings for the Coronation Tea.

The big sellers have been jars of Devon cream, and Double Cream, traditional jam, and scone mix, as well as tea cups, flags and the tea towels made of Irish linen from Ulster Weavers.

English clotted cream and scone mix at Dickens Sweets and British Museum. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)

“The one thing we really stocked up on was the tea towels,” Mayer said on Tuesday. “But we sold the last one this morning.”

British tea towels are actually made of 100 per cent cotton or Irish linen, which is easier to remove cooking grease from than other types of cotton.

“That’s what makes them so popular.”

Coronation Tea at Dickens Tea Shop, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., reservations strongly recommended. Regular high tea is also available on Thursdays and Fridays.

Jean Mayer, manager of Dickens Sweets and British Museum. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)

According to the Monarchist League of Canada the purpose of the Coronation and all related celebrations are “the formal and joyous affirmation” of the new Reign.

“Charles became our King at the moment of The Queen’s death,” according to the current post.

“The Coronation is the formal and joyous affirmation of the new Reign. It combines a solemn ceremony in the Abbey Church, a place redolent of history, the site of every previous coronation, where William the Conqueror was crowned on Christmas Day, 1066!”

