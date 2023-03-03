The Coquihalla Highway is closed southbound due to a vehicle incident. (DriveBC)

The Coquihalla Highway is closed southbound due to a vehicle incident. (DriveBC)

Coquihalla Highway closed southbound due to vehicle incident

The highway has had a snowfall warning since Wednesday afternoon

The Coquihalla Highway is closed southbound between Hope and Merritt due to a vehicle incident.

The closure is at Ladner Creek Bridge and all southbound lanes are closed. According to mutliple posts in the Coquihalla Road Reports Facebook group, a semi-truck has crashed into a power pole and BC Hydro is on the way. There is no power outage in the area.

All northbound lanes are open. DriveBC’s next update will come at 8 a.m.

Since Wednesday afternoon, the highway has had a snowfall warning. The warning got extended by Environment Canada on Friday morning as another 5-10 centimetres is expected. Heavy snow is expected to slow down as Friday goes on.

More to come.

READ MORE: WestJet plane makes emergency landing in Kelowna due to engine fire

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCoquihalla HighwayHighway 5KelownaOkanaganSnow

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
WestJet plane makes emergency landing in Kelowna due to engine fire
Next story
Members of an Afghan refugee family killed in multi-vehicle crash in B.C.

Just Posted

Seniors and volunteers gather during a recent Coffee with Seniors meetup hosted by Streams Foundation Canada. (Facebook/ Streams Foundation Canada)
Chilliwack organization offers free ‘Coffee with Seniors’ program, opportunity to socialize

The Coquihalla Highway is closed southbound due to a vehicle incident. (DriveBC)
Coquihalla Highway closed southbound due to vehicle incident

Larke Miller (left) and Amber Harper-Young are performing as part of Jest Ladies Comedy presented by Fraser Valley Comedy on March 31. (Photo of Amber Harper-Young taken by Jessica Chin King photo; images submitted by Fraser Valley Comedy)
Lots of laughs as Jest Ladies Comedy returns to Chilliwack stage

Fraser Valley-based First Transit bus drivers have voted 98 per cent in favour of job action following a strike vote on Dec. 19. Job action has been escalating as talks continue. (File photo)
Fraser Valley transit strike action could escalate to full walk-out, says CUPE