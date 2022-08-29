Coquihalla Highway closed between Merritt and Hope

The Coquihalla Highway has been closed just south of Merritt due to a vehicle incident.
Witnesses at the scene tell Capital News a semi is on fire. DriveBC reports the highway is shut down southbound between Merritt and Hope. Northbound traffic will be stopped intermittently. A detour is available via Highway 5a to Highway 3.
Updates are available at DriveBC.
