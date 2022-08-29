A semi on fire has closed the southbound lanes of the Coquihalla (Hwy 5) between Merritt and Hope. (Photo contributed)

Coquihalla Highway closed between Merritt and Hope

Southbound lanes are closed due to a vehicle incident

The Coquihalla Highway has been closed just south of Merritt due to a vehicle incident.

Witnesses at the scene tell Capital News a semi is on fire. DriveBC reports the highway is shut down southbound between Merritt and Hope. Northbound traffic will be stopped intermittently. A detour is available via Highway 5a to Highway 3.

Updates are available at DriveBC.

READ MORE: Fatal semi-truck collision closes Highway 1 near Golden for over 24 hours

Breaking NewsHighway 5motor vehicle crash

