Hwy 5, southbound at Zopkios Rest Area. (DriveBC)

Coquihalla, Highway 1 to be hit with flurries

A special weather statement is in place for Highway 1 and 5

A special weather statement is in effect for Highway 1 from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass and the Coquihalla from Merritt to Hope.

Environment Canada issued a statement Monday morning, stating light flurries are expected along the high elevation sections of the highways. The statement is in effect until Tuesday afternoon.

Bouts of heavier flurries are possible but will be brief and localized.

This is due to cool unsettled conditions that will keep snow levels near these high elevation sections.

Drivers are warned to be prepared for changing travel conditions if snow accumulates quickly on roads.

Check drivebc.ca for updates.

