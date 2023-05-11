The Coquihalla Highway is down to one lane southbound near Great Bear snow shed following a car crash. (David Chemago/Facebook)

The Coquihalla Highway is down to one lane southbound near Great Bear snow shed following a car crash. (David Chemago/Facebook)

Coquihalla down to 1 lane southbound following crash

It’s unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash

Travellers heading to the Lower Mainland can expect a slower commute following a car crash on the Coquihalla Highway.

The crash took place in the southbound right lane near the Great Bear snow shed. It’s unknown how many vehicles are involved and if anyone is injured. The highway is down to one lane as of 11:30 a.m.

DriveBC is asking drivers to slow down and proceed with caution.

More to come.

READ MORE: Woman rushed to hospital after falling into West Kelowna creek

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newscar crashCoquihalla HighwayKelownaOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Chilliwack man shot by RCMP officer after domestic assault sentenced to time served
Next story
Modelled tsunami would take 20 minutes to reach Vancouver Island — study

Just Posted

Police lights (File photo)
Chilliwack man awarded $1.5 million for injuries sustained in 2015 car accident

The Coquihalla Highway is down to one lane southbound near Great Bear snow shed following a car crash. (David Chemago/Facebook)
Coquihalla down to 1 lane southbound following crash

David Bardwell, 42, was convicted and sentenced on May 9, 2023 for assault by choking of his wife, along with four breaches of release conditions. Bardwell was shot by an RCMP officer after the assault on Jan. 12, 2021. He is suing that officer and the officer is also charged criminally. (Crimestoppers)
Chilliwack man shot by RCMP officer after domestic assault sentenced to time served

Karlton Kajak has been missing since crashing his truck in Abbotsford on Monday, May 8.
Man missing in Abbotsford since crashing truck and walking away