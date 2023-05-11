Coquihalla down to 1 lane southbound following crash

Travellers heading to the Lower Mainland can expect a slower commute following a car crash on the Coquihalla Highway.
The crash took place in the southbound right lane near the Great Bear snow shed. It’s unknown how many vehicles are involved and if anyone is injured. The highway is down to one lane as of 11:30 a.m.
DriveBC is asking drivers to slow down and proceed with caution.
⚠️ UPDATE #BCHwy5 – Southbound vehicle incident is blocking the right lane at the Great Bear snow shed on the #Coquihalla.
Watch for traffic control and pass with care.#MerritBC
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 11, 2023
More to come.
@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.