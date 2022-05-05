Cops seize 31,135 lethal doses of fentanyl in Surrey, Langley and Burnaby

Guns, cash, vehicles and other drugs and weapons were also seized in month-long campaign led by CFSEU-BC

Police seized 31,135 lethal doses of fentanyl during a month-long campaign targeting gang activity in Surrey, Langley and Burnaby.

They also seized five vehicles, 10 guns and 87 other types of weapons, other illegal drugs and $50,561 in cash

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) spearheaded the initiative, in collaboration with Surrey, Langley and Burnaby RCMP, in late February and March.

All told, CFSEU-BC’s Uniform Gang Enforcement Team (UGET) seized 2.58 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine. Police said Thursday during a press conference at RCMP E-Division headquarters in Green Timbers that the .479 kilograms of fentanyl amounted to 31,135 lethal doses.

READ ALSO: Police discuss efforts to fight gun violence after yet another shooting in Surrey

READ ALSO: Judge says no more ‘leeway’ for cops after extended detention of items seized in Surrey shoot-out

Of the guns, two were converted airsoft firearms capable of firing live ammo. Twelve airsoft and replica guns were also seized. The 87 other weapons included knives, bear spray, brass knuckles, batons, a crossbow, combat hatchets and axes.

“Everyone knows that crime and those perpetrating it are not bound by municipal borders,” said Supt. Alison Laurin, CFSEU-BC’s deputy operations support officer. “It is critical that CFSEU-BC leverage its ability as a provincial agency to coordinate with our partners to ensure that we are collectively able to disrupt and impact those who are choosing to engage gang-related crime. Working with our partners across the province, we will continue to target those who pose the highest risk to public safety and hold them accountable.”

Sgt. Brenda Winpenny, spokeswoman for CFSEU-BC, said that as a result of this campaign UGET created 213 files, with 40 involving criminal and provincial investigations and charges.

“In addition, referrals were made to the CFSEU-BC Gang Intervention and Exiting program of individuals wanting to exit the gang lifestyle,” she noted.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

B.C. gang problemCriminal JusticeLangleyRCMPSurrey