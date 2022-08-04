A Google Earth overview shows the location of Vedder Mountain Park, which is now under construction.

Construction underway in Chilliwack to build Vedder Mountain Park

The 70 acre project will include a four-kilometre long trail leading to a day use area

Chilliwack’s south side is getting a new hillside park and trail.

Work has already begun at 45076 Vedder Mountain Road. Exiting the roundabout from Vedder Mountain Road onto the Columbia Valley Highway, heading toward Cultus Lake, the land is to the right.

Chilliwack-based Mountainco Contracting Ltd. is handling the work after submitting a successful Request for Proposal (RFP) in the amount of $318,953 plus taxes.

Once complete, Vedder Mountain Park will include almost 70 acres with a trail and parking lot. A day use area located will be located four kilometres uphill from the parking area and will include picnic tables and information kiosks. The trail to get there will have around 60 switchbacks and an elevation gain of approximately 290 metres. The minimum width of the trail at any point will be 1.8 metres.

“Work to create this park has been ongoing since late 2017, when the City purchased the land to consolidate properties into what will soon be Vedder Mountain Park,” said Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove. “While it’s taken time, making sure we create this new trail in an environmentally and archaeologically respectful manner was important, and we are looking forward to this latest addition to Chilliwack’s trail network.”

An archaeological impact assessment was conducted by the Stó:lō Research and Resource Management Centre for the trail and parking lot. An environmental assessment was also completed, and adjustments to the initial plans were made to preserve areas of archaeological and/or environmental significance.

While the area is under active construction, hikers are asked to stay away.

RELATED: Multi-use play areas open in Chilliwack

RELATED: Work to begin on Chilliwack River Road pathway

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackOutdoors and Recreationparks

Previous story
Tories, ambassador warn Canada is fuelling Putin’s war machine by returning turbines
Next story
Hope RCMP increasing summer patrols at Kawkawa Lake

Just Posted

Tymisha Harris as Josephine in the upcoming show. (Eleonora Briscoe)
Bria Skonberg, Johnny Cash musical, kids’ shows all part of Chilliwack Cultural Centre fall lineup

A Google Earth overview shows the location of Vedder Mountain Park, which is now under construction.
Construction underway in Chilliwack to build Vedder Mountain Park

Kawkawa Lake can be a quiet and picturesque place if you visit at the right time, but it is a chaotic location on warm-weather weekends when boaters flock to the water. (Hope Standard file)
Hope RCMP increasing summer patrols at Kawkawa Lake

Chilliwack’s Kailey Cann, Alexa Schiewe and Sarah Shannahan compete in the trio tap (13 to 15 years) division of the Chilliwack Lions Club Music and Dance Festival at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Chilliwack Music and Dance Festival organizers looking for new home for 300 trophies