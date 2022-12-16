Conditional sentences for Chilliwack father and son who trafficked cocaine

A B.C. Supreme Court judge said there’s no risk having the men serve their sentences in the community

A father and son who sold cocaine through a dial-a-dope phone line have avoided jail time, but will face strict conditions as they serve their sentences in Chilliwack.

Mark Boyd, 60, and Jared Boyd, 30, pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges dating back to 2018. Jared sold small amounts of cocaine to an undercover police officer twice in 2017. Mark did so four times between 2017 and 2018 and he had nine bags of cocaine with him when both men were arrested separately on Jan. 30, 2018.

Crown was asking for the pair to serve jail time, requesting 18 months for Mark and 12 months for Jared, but B.C. Supreme Court justice Kathleer Ker took a different route.

Mark Boyd received an 18-month conditional sentence order (CSO) that includes 24-hour house arrest for the first six months and a strict curfew for the next six months, along with 50 hours community service and other restrictions. Jared received a 12-month CSO with the same conditions.

When the federal government passed Bill C-5 earlier this year, it gave judges the option of conditional sentences and the ability to “establish diversion measures for simple drug possession offences.”

Basically, it was intended to lessen the burden on the prison system.

Ker seized on the opportunity for a CSO with two men she described as showing sincere remorse and working very hard at change since they committed their crimes. Both men said they were addicted to cocaine themselves, and they became low-level dealers to fund their addictions. Both claim to have been drug free since their arrest. Both have gone to addictions counselling and both are employed.

Defence lawyers provided several letters of support from friends, family and employers testifying to how they have turned their lives around. Ker described their performance while on bail as “exemplary” and said that while they were part of the drug trade, they were also victims of it.

“Putting either man in jail at this time would severely, negatively impact significant progress they have made over the past five years and effectively undo the enormous steps each man has taken to turn his life around,” Ker said.

The Boyds started selling when they lived in Cold Lake, AB, and there was a warrant for their arrest when they were picked up in Chilliwack. Mark Boyd served a 10 month jail sentence for the Cold Lake offences while Jared received probation.

After Ker finished with the sentencing, she ended with a word of caution for both men, warning them that a breach of their CSO will land them in jail.

“It is abundantly clear to me that your family, your employers and your friends have determined that is worth taking a chance on each of you,” she said. “You have worked hard to turn your lives around. Keep on that path. Do not waver from it. You are both very fortunate men to have the support of your families, your employers and your friends. It is my belief and hope that you will not disappoint them or me. Good luck to you both.”

