Low-level drug dealers Mark and Jared Boyd received conditional sentence orders in B.C. Supreme Court Dec. 15, 2022. (Black Press file)

Low-level drug dealers Mark and Jared Boyd received conditional sentence orders in B.C. Supreme Court Dec. 15, 2022. (Black Press file)

Conditional sentences for Chilliwack father and son who trafficked cocaine

A B.C. Supreme Court judge said there’s no risk having the men serve their sentences in the community

A father and son who sold cocaine through a dial-a-dope phone line have avoided jail time, but will face strict conditions as they serve their sentences in Chilliwack.

Mark Boyd, 60, and Jared Boyd, 30, pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges dating back to 2018. Jared sold small amounts of cocaine to an undercover police officer twice in 2017. Mark did so four times between 2017 and 2018 and he had nine bags of cocaine with him when both men were arrested separately on Jan. 30, 2018.

Crown was asking for the pair to serve jail time, requesting 18 months for Mark and 12 months for Jared, but B.C. Supreme Court justice Kathleer Ker took a different route.

Mark Boyd received an 18-month conditional sentence order (CSO) that includes 24-hour house arrest for the first six months and a strict curfew for the next six months, along with 50 hours community service and other restrictions. Jared received a 12-month CSO with the same conditions.

When the federal government passed Bill C-5 earlier this year, it gave judges the option of conditional sentences and the ability to “establish diversion measures for simple drug possession offences.”

Basically, it was intended to lessen the burden on the prison system.

Ker seized on the opportunity for a CSO with two men she described as showing sincere remorse and working very hard at change since they committed their crimes. Both men said they were addicted to cocaine themselves, and they became low-level dealers to fund their addictions. Both claim to have been drug free since their arrest. Both have gone to addictions counselling and both are employed.

Defence lawyers provided several letters of support from friends, family and employers testifying to how they have turned their lives around. Ker described their performance while on bail as “exemplary” and said that while they were part of the drug trade, they were also victims of it.

“Putting either man in jail at this time would severely, negatively impact significant progress they have made over the past five years and effectively undo the enormous steps each man has taken to turn his life around,” Ker said.  

The Boyds started selling when they lived in Cold Lake, AB, and there was a warrant for their arrest when they were picked up in Chilliwack. Mark Boyd served a 10 month jail sentence for the Cold Lake offences while Jared received probation.

After Ker finished with the sentencing, she ended with a word of caution for both men, warning them that a breach of their CSO will land them in jail.

“It is abundantly clear to me that your family, your employers and your friends have determined that is worth taking a chance on each of you,” she said. “You have worked hard to turn your lives around. Keep on that path. Do not waver from it. You are both very fortunate men to have the support of your families, your employers and your friends. It is my belief and hope that you will not disappoint them or me. Good luck to you both.”

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackCops and Courtsstreet drugs

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Surrey’s top Mountie Brian Edwards: ‘We have public safety in order’
Next story
Large police presence noted as Chilliwack RCMP execute search warrant at Rosedale address

Just Posted

Police vehicles in 9400-block of Rosepark Place in Rosedale where Chilliwack RCMP were executing a search warrant on Dec. 16, 2022 under Controlled Substances Act. (Submitted)
Large police presence noted as Chilliwack RCMP execute search warrant at Rosedale address

Low-level drug dealers Mark and Jared Boyd received conditional sentence orders in B.C. Supreme Court Dec. 15, 2022. (Black Press file)
Conditional sentences for Chilliwack father and son who trafficked cocaine

Two-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 1, east of Prest Road on Dec. 16, 2022. (City of Chilliwack web map)
Two-vehicle crash caused rollover on Highway 1 near Chilliwack

A person was killed at the train crossing in Hope, on 6th Avenue early Thursday morning. (Hope Standard file photo)
Man dies after being found near Hope train tracks, police still investigating

Pop-up banner image