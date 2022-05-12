FVRD’s Al Stobbart, his consitutents, and the Leq’á:mel representatives, met with a company manager on May 10 to address concerns. Stobbart said the meeting was a “difficult time.” Submitted photo.

FVRD’s Al Stobbart, his consitutents, and the Leq’á:mel representatives, met with a company manager on May 10 to address concerns. Stobbart said the meeting was a “difficult time.” Submitted photo.

Company’s intent to use human-waste byproduct as fertilizer alarms Dewdney residents

Locals concerned about smell, contamination of groundwater from use of biosolids

Rural Dewdney residents were shocked to learn this week that a private company intends to truck Metro Vancouver’s municipal-waste sludge onto a local property.

Approximately 30 locals, multiple Leq’á:mel First Nation representatives, and the Fraser Valley Regional District’s (FVRD) elected area representative gathered near the property at the intersection of Bell and Hawkins Pickle roads on May 10.

Most had only heard about the project by word-of-mouth after Arrow Environmental Services (AES) posted public notices to some neighbours’ doors.

“Nobody was notified. There was no public input,” said Helen Morton, a nearby resident. “Would you want human waste piled up beside you?”

AES – a subsidiary of Arrow Transportation Systems – has partnered with Fraser Valley Aggregates to reclaim a former gravel extraction site and use it for agricultural production, according to the company’s notice.

They intend to use “biosolids,” a byproduct of the sewage-treatment process, as fertilizer to create various products under the trademark NutriGrow.

Locals all have serious concerns about the smell, and potential contamination of the groundwater, according to Morton, while farmers are worried about the long-term effects on the ecosystem from the buildup of nitrates, iron and copper.

She said they all use wells dependent on the same aquifer, including the local elementary school, and a local salmon spawning channel is nearby.

The recent construction work on the property’s road ahead of any notice makes the project seem underhanded, Morton said.

The approval and regulation of the project falls outside local municipal jurisdiction, said Al Stobbart, FVRD’s director for Area G, adding he only learned about it last Thursday (May 5).

“This is straight provincial,” he said, noting use of biosolids fall under the Agricultural Land Commission’s accepted practices. “We’re trying to ensure that best practices are adhered to.”

Al Stobbart, his constituents, and the Leq’á:mel representatives, eventually met with an AES manager on May 10.

“A lot of the residents were rightfully angered,” Stobbart said. “It was a difficult time.”

Metro Vancouver’s biosolids have been used safely as a fertilizer for over 30 years, and often used to reclaim areas disturbed by mining activity, landfills and gravel pits, according to an email from an AES spokesperson.

They said AES is committed to transparency with local residents, even though they are not required to under provincial regulations.

“When we initiated road building work a couple of days ago to prepare for the project to start, it became apparent some members of the local community have unanswered questions,” the spokesperson said.

“We are fully committed to working through these in advance of beginning work … During this time, operations at the site will be idled.”

RELATED: Human waste as fertilizer proposal prompts Shuswap opposition

RELATED: Abbotsford and Mission look to turn sewage biogas into cash

@portmoodypigeon
patrick.penner@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EnvironmentFraser Valley Regional District

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Man released after filing appeal in Abbotsford motorcycle crash that killed Maple Ridge woman
Next story
Up to 10 cm of snow expected on West Kootenay highways Thursday and Friday

Just Posted

The Fraser Valley Rowing Club hopes to return to the water in the coming weeks after facing destruction following the flooding in Abbotsford in November. (Submitted)
Fraser Valley Rowing Club: Back on the water after Abbotsford flood

One of the phishing emails sent to the Record.
Mission School District suffers IT breach, phishing emails being sent from teachers’ accounts

Emergency BC is busy loading sea cans to be delivered to hospitals around B.C. (EMBC photo)
Supplies being shipped to Hope now for potential future disasters

(Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom graphic)
Chilliwack woman has $5,750 COVID violation ticket dropped by Crown