A worker rides a bike at a B.C. Hydro substation in Vancouver, on Friday, April 16, 2021. British Columbia’s unusual fall weather has resulted in some of the lowest river levels on record on the South Coast.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A worker rides a bike at a B.C. Hydro substation in Vancouver, on Friday, April 16, 2021. British Columbia’s unusual fall weather has resulted in some of the lowest river levels on record on the South Coast.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Cold, dry weather threatens fish habitat but not power demand: BC Hydro

BC Hydro says the colder and drier conditions have forced it to adjust its operations on the coast

British Columbia’s unusually dry fall weather has resulted in some of the lowest river levels on record on the South Coast.

BC Hydro says the colder and drier conditions have forced it to adjust its operations on the coast in order to maintain flow levels and reduce impacts on downstream fish habitats.

A statement from the Crown utility says it will be able to keep up with electricity demand across the province this winter because of its large integrated hydroelectric system.

However, it says it has recorded historic low inflows at many of its smaller generating facilities in the Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island.

While forecasts show little rain to fill South Coast reservoirs in the near term, Hydro says records indicate rain and snowmelt typically show up in January and February.

The utility says it has plans in place to manage flows and protect fish until the rain and melt come, taking steps beyond what is required.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHydroFish

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Taynton Bay Spirits pickle vodka recalled in B.C. over high levels of copper
Next story
Extreme cold headed to northern B.C.

Just Posted

Yellow tape around a house where a fatal shooting Tuesday night is being investigated by IHIT in the 9700-block of Windsor Street in Chilliwack on Dec. 14, 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
UPDATE: IHIT names victim in Tuesday’s homicide in Chilliwack

Nancy Riemersma of Agassiz (left) and Karlie McChesney of Chilliwack are two of 55 artists who have work in Threads of Hope, a show put on by the Fibre Art Network at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Red fabric connects pieces of textile artwork in ‘Threads of Hope’ exhibition in Chilliwack

A car narrowly avoids hitting oncoming traffic on Highway 1 on Tuesday (Dec. 13).
VIDEO: Abbotsford highway crash sees vehicle swerve into oncoming traffic, but avoid collision

Several Mission RCMP cars could be seen along Fourth Ave. on the morning of Dec. 14 after a reported stabbing incident. The integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case. / Kevin Mills Photo
One man is dead after stabbing incident in Mission

Pop-up banner image