Cocaine and cash seized at traffic stop by Chilliwack RCMP

40-year-old woman facing charges after incident on Aug. 24

An RCMP traffic stop last week in Chilliwack led to the seizure of tens of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine, an undisclosed amount of cash, and a vehicle.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 24, members of the Chilliwack RCMP Drugs and Organized Crime Unit conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle they believed to be associated with illegal drug trafficking.

The stop resulted in the seizure of more than one kilogram of cocaine, cash and the vehicle used to transport the drugs.

A 40-year-old Chilliwack woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.Mounties will be forwarding the file to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada to recommend charges.

“Last week’s arrest and seizure by our Drugs and Organized Crime section is just one example of the work being done to disrupt organized crime and to keep illegal drugs out of our community,” Chilliwack RCMP Supt. Davy Lee said in a press release issued Aug. 29.

“We will continue to focus efforts on disrupting organized crime and illegal drug trafficking in order to keep our community safe.”

Anyone with any information regarding illegal drug trafficking is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP at (604)-792-4611. Or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

