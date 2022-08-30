Cocaine and cash: Police make largest drug seizure in detachment history in Quesnel

Five men were arrested in a commercial parking lot off Newman Road Saturday, Aug. 27. (Rebecca Dyok photo — Quesnel Observer) Quesnel RCMP recently seized under five kilograms of cocaine, $92,900 in cash, and 15 firearms. (RCMP photo)

A drug trafficking investigation has resulted in the largest drug seizure to date for the Quesnel RCMP.

According to a news release, five men were arrested after the Quesnel Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) executed search warrants on three houses and seized a large quantity of cocaine, cash, and firearms.

The suspects were arrested Saturday, Aug. 27, in a commercial parking lot off Newman Road in Quesnel.

After the arrest, three search warrants were executed on properties on Ash Street, Eagle Road, and Pollard Road.

Police seized just under five kilograms of cocaine, $92,900 in cash, and 15 firearms.

“The amount of cocaine and money seized during this investigation speaks to the sheer volume of illicit drugs this group was distributing in the area,” said CRU Cpl. Matt Isaak. “By confiscating 15 firearms from this criminal network, we were able to reduce the chance of violence, which is also associated to the drug trade.”

During the investigation, the Quesnel CRU received assistance from units based out of Williams Lake and Prince George, including the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU), the National Weapons Enforcement Support Team (NWEST), the Quesnel General Investigation Section, the Cariboo Crime Reduction Unit and the Police Dog Services (PDS).

“This investigation resulted in the largest drug seizure for the Quesnel RCMP,” said Quesnel RCMP Detachment Commander Staff Sgt. Richard Weseen, adding the partnership with other assisting police units was crucial to the success.

“The Quesnel Crime Reduction Unit remains committed to reducing community harm by targeting drug and property offenders who are committing crime for their own personal gain.”

All five men have been released from custody.

RCMP said they will be recommending charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, and firearm-related charges to the Public Prosecution Service.

