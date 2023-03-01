A protester can be seen in front of a pink-tusked mammoth on display inside the Royal B.C. Museum in Victoria. (On2Ottawa/Twitter)

A protester can be seen in front of a pink-tusked mammoth on display inside the Royal B.C. Museum in Victoria. (On2Ottawa/Twitter)

Climate protester paints Royal B.C. Museum’s iconic mammoth

On2Ottawa campaign looking to pressure federal government on climate action

A video circulating on social media shows a protester making a statement in front of Woolly, the iconic mammoth display inside the Royal B.C. Museum on Wednesday (March 1). While the audio is not working on the video, pink paint can be seen on the display in Victoria.

The group On2Ottawa is taking credit for the statement, stating on Twitter it is the announcement of the On2Ottawa campaign, intended to mobilize Canadians to go to Ottawa to press the federal government to form a citizens’ assembly on the climate crisis.

More to come.

ALSO READ: Province cancels controversial $789M Royal B.C. Museum rebuild

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

protest

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. and Ottawa reach $27 billion health funding agreement
Next story
BREAKING: 6 current, former Nelson police officers face discipline in racism case

Just Posted

Christine Denham was killed in a house in downtown Chilliwack on Feb. 26, 2019. Shane Travis Hughes pleaded guilty to manslaughter in BC Supreme Court on Sept. 7, 2022. (Submitted)
Five-year manslaughter sentence for Chilliwack man who shot and killed his intimate partner

Elizabeth and Kevin Sawatzky on their wedding day. They were happy and looking forward to a long life together, but a drug overdose took all of that away. (submitted photo)
Chilliwack drug overdose victim leaves grieving family behind

Maxwell Newhouse’s artwork is on display at Flashback Brewing Company in Chilliwack for the month of March. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Harrison artist uses new colours for Canadian flag in show at Chilliwack brewery

Clearbrook’s water supply has won an international competition for the seventh year. (Stock photo by Andres Siimon on Unsplash)
Water in Clearbrook area of Abbotsford named best in world for 7th time