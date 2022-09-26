City of Chilliwack releases voting info as 2022 municipal election nears

Voters have the choice of 6 polling stations on Oct. 15, along with advance and mail ballot options

The City of Chilliwack has confirmed the voting locations for next month’s municipal election.

Voters will be heading to the polls between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Oct. 15, and there will be six polling stations:

Greendale Elementary Community School – 6621 Sumas Prairie Road

Landing Sports Centre – 45530 Spadina Avenue

Promontory Heights Elementary School – 46200 Stoneview Drive

Rosedale Traditional Community School – 50850 Yale Road

Sardis Secondary School – 45460 Stevenson Road

Yarrow Community School – 4595 Wilson Road

People who can’t get to the polls on election day have two advance voting opportunities. Landing Sports Centre will be open Oct. 5 and 12 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mail ballot voting is also an option this year. Voters were able to request a mail ballot package starting Sept. 6 by visiting chilliwack.com/apps/election/. The deadline for requesting a mail ballot package is Oct. 13 at 2 p.m.

Areas D, E and H of the Fraser Valley Regional District may apply for a mail ballot package to vote for School District No. 33 trustee through the City of Chilliwack website.

Completed ballots can be returned by mail or dropped off at City Hall during regular business hours, or dropped off at the City Hall drop box, available seven days a week, 24 hours a day up to and including 8 p.m. on Oct. 15. The city recommends dropping off ballots, just in case there’s a delay with postal service.

The city warns that voting places will not be taking mail ballots, and ballots received after 8 p.m. on Oct. 15 won’t be counted.

For more info on voting in Chilliwack, visit chilliwack.com/main/page.cfm?id=2446.

