City of Chilliwack opens cooling centres during heat wave

People can escape the heat by ducking into Evergreen Hall or the Sardis Sports Complex

Chilliwack has been issued a heat wave warning for this week. (Shutterstock)

With Environment Canada issuing an extreme heat warning for this week (July 25-30), the City of Chilliwack is opening cooling centres.

People will be able to escape indoors at two locations.

Evergreen Hall at 9291 Corbould Street will be open today (July 25) through Friday (July 29) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sardis Sports Complex at 5725 Tyson Road is open today until 4 p.m. and will be open Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

Chilliwack is expected to see daytime high temperatures between 31 and 35 C, and early-morning low temperatures between 15 and 17 C. The City of Chilliwack said that if the heat wave persists, the cooling centres will remain open into the weekend.

RELATED: Heat warnings issued across B.C. as highs threaten to hit 40 C

RELATED: Chilliwack fan drive to prepare seniors for the next heat wave

Filtered water fountains are available at either facility, and visitors are asked to bring their own water bottle(s) and use the touchless, senor-activated bottle filler. Bottled water will also be available as needed.

Meanwhile, an outdoor misting station has been opened at Tourism Chilliwack’s welcome centre at 44150 Luckakuck Way). This is pet friendly area and water will be available for animals.

Higher temperatures mean greater risk of heat-related illnesses. A City of Chilliwack news release recommends drinking lots of water, even before you feel thirsty, and seeking out cool places.

“Call, text, or check in on those who may be more vulnerable to the heat, and never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle,” the release notes. “When cooling centres aren’t available, residents are advised to seek out free air-conditioned spaces, such as local malls, libraries, and leisure centres, or stay cool at public spray parks.”

For more tips to stay cool, visit chilliwack.com/beattheheat.

@ProgressSports

eric.welsh@theprogress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackHeat wave