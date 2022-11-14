The Transportation Advisory Committee is one of six City of Chilliwack advisory committees looking for community representatives. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

The Transportation Advisory Committee is one of six City of Chilliwack advisory committees looking for community representatives.

City of Chilliwack looking to fill advisory committees

The City is accepting applications from people wanting to serve as volunteer community reps

The City of Chilliwack is looking for community-minded people to serve on several advisory committees.

Volunteers would act as community representatives, providing input that guides the city’s decision making.

Committees with openings include the accessibility and inclusion advisory committee, agricultural and rural advisory committee, heritage advisory committee, parks and trails advisory committee, public safety advisory committee and the transportation advisory committee.

“Advisory committees play an important role by providing recommendations to council for their mandated subject,” said Chilliwack mayor Ken Popove. “We want to make sure that our membership reflects the diversity in Chilliwack, and encourage people with diverse perspectives and experiences to apply. Having a diverse membership at the table allows us to creatively solve problems together with a wider range of knowledge, as people from different backgrounds can draw on their unique experiences.”

Community representatives should have education, work, volunteer or lived experience that is related to the committee to which they are applying, and must be available for approximately two hours per month (or as needed) for meetings, on a one-year term. Meetings take place during regular business hours. Community representatives cannot be an employee or board member of an organization receiving funding from the city.

Application forms are available for download at chilliwack.com/main/page.cfm?id=2300

Residents can pick up a hard copy from city hall reception at 8550 Young Road. Completed applications can be submitted by email to Trish Alsip at alsip@chilliwack.com or dropped off to city hall.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 16.

RELATED: Walkway to be vetted by Chilliwack public safety committee

RELATED: Public art committee helps beautify Chilliwack

