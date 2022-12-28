City of Chilliwack accepts paper gift wrap in curbside recycling

The City tweeted out a reminder for locals wondering what to do with post-Christmas gift wrap

As Chilliwackians figure out what to do with wrapping paper in their post-Christmas cleanup, the City of Chilliwack offers a solution.

The curbside recycling program does accept paper gift wrap along with gift bags and cards. The key word there is paper. According to the City’s recycling page, foil gift wrap has to be disposed of as garbage.

Prior to the holidays the City offered tips to ‘green your Christmas,’ including using old calendars as gift wrap.

