Chris Kloot announces he’s running for a third term on Chilliwack council

‘There’s always more work to do. I’m excited and ready to get to work for another term,” Kloot said

Chris Kloot announced he’s running for a third term on Chilliwack council. (Chris Kloot campaign)

Chris Kloot is seeking re-election for a third term on city council, pinpointing “meaningful dialogue” as the cornerstone of the success seen by City of Chilliwack.

“For the past eight years I have been privileged to contribute to the leadership of one of the fastest growing cities in

Canada,” Kloot said in a re-election news release.

The chicken-farmer-turned-dairy-farmer who also sells real estate, pledged to continue the trend, “with responsible, careful and fair consideration” as to how Chilliwack continues to move forward.

”It is in that spirit that l have decided to put my name forward again for city council,” Kloot said. “I believe meaningful

dialogue has been the greatest cornerstone of our city’s success.”

He’ll work on pressing issues:

• protecting farmland and supporting farmers and food processors;

• creating more opportunities for pedestrian and cycling connectivity accessible to all users;

• ensuring a wide range of housing opportunities are explored and implemented;

• recognizing that housing needs are changing;

• aging in place is vital to our citizens health and well-being;

• ensuring first responders have the tools to be most effective for our growing city

• making sure we all do our part to protect a sensitive environment, prepare for changing weather patterns

• creating more outdoor recreational opportunities in every corner of our city.

Kloot has chaired the agricultural and rural advisory committee, design review committee, as well as stints on Chilliwack

agricultural commission, as a director on the Fraser Valley Regional District board of directors and Fraser Valley Regional

Hospital Board, and public safety advisory committee, affordable housing and development advisory committee and a

member of the Chilliwack Fair Board.

“We are so blessed to call this place home. I believe I have demonstrated that I have been a responsible councillor who

listens. I believe I am a team player and have the experience needed to continue to move Chilliwack forward

in a positive way,” Kloot added. “This city is amazing, not only because of the natural beauty that surrounds us, but also

because of each individual who is privileged to call this place home. There’s always more work to do. I’m excited and ready

to get to work for another term.”

RELATED: Popove announced he’s running again for mayor

RELATED: 2011 Chilliwack election had second worst voter turnout in B.C.

Do you have a story idea to share? Email:

jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC municipal electionCity of ChilliwackElection 2022